Sunday, August 4: Nóra Quoirin is reported missing after her father discovers she is not in her bedroom at the Dusun resort at around 8am on Sunday.

Timeline: How 'unbearable cruelty' was visited upon the Quoirin family in search for Nóra

The window was open in the room that Nóra had been sharing with her two siblings.

Family friend Catherine Cook says: "It's out of character for Nóra to go wandering off."

Monday, August 5

Big effort: Members of a rescue team during the search to locate Nóra Quoirin in Malaysia. Picture: AFP

A British charity says Malaysian police are treating Nóra's disappearance as a potential abduction.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity supporting missing people abroad, say police believe the teenager could have been taken.

However, speaking to press on Monday afternoon, Che Zakaria Bin Othman, deputy police chief of Negeri Sembilan, says: "So far there's no indication of foul play; however, investigations are still ongoing."

Tuesday, August 6

Nóra's family release a statement saying: "Nora's family believe she has been abducted. We are especially worried because Nóra has learning and developmental disabilities, and is not like other 15-year-olds.

"She looks younger, she is not capable of taking care of herself, and she won't understand what is going on.

Nora’s parents Meabh and Sebastien

"She never goes anywhere by herself. We have no reason to believe she wandered off and is lost."

Wednesday, August 7

Police say they are analysing unidentified fingerprints found in the family's hotel suite.

The prints were at an open window in a downstairs hall, not in the bedroom upstairs where Nóra was sleeping with her siblings.

Ordeal: Nora Quoirin (15) with her Belfast-native mother Meabh. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

Friday, August 9

Police investigate whether footprints found in the forest where Nóra went missing belong to the teenager.

State fire and rescue department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar says: "Previously, our detective canines had spotted footprints, but when we conducted a search there, we couldn't find her."

Nóra's family also reveal more about her condition, holoprosencephaly, as search crews play recorded messages from her mother, Meabh, through the forest in an attempt to reach her.

Saturday, August 10

Nóra's family thank the search teams involved since the teenager's disappearance.

Her mother and father, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, say: "To be with us here, it means the world to us. We are so grateful for everything that you are doing for us, everyone who is helping here and not from here."

Monday, August 12

A visibly emotional Ms Quoirin makes a further appeal for her daughter to return home. She says: "Nora is our first child. She has been vulnerable since the day she was born. She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking."

A reward of £10,000 - donated by an anonymous Belfast business - is made available for information leading to Nóra's safe return.

Tuesday, August 13

An unclothed body is found beside a small stream, about 2.5km from the jungle resort of Dusun, police say.

Hours later, police confirm Nóra's family have identified it as the 15-year-old.

Police say their probe is looking into all possibilities, including the "angle of criminal investigation".

Wednesday, August 14

A family statement says: "Nóra is at the heart of our family. We love her infinitely. The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken."

Thursday, August 15

Malaysian police say there is no evidence she had been abducted or raped. They say the post mortem showed she died from intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress, and she had died two or three days before she was found.

