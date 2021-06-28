Timeline: How story of Hazel Stewart and Colin Howell’s double murder plot unfolded over 21 years

How the story of the double murder:

1986:

Hazel and Trevor Buchanan move to Charnwood Park, Coleraine and Coleraine Baptist church where Hazel Buchanan meets Colin Howell at the playgroup.

Summer 1990:

Howell and Buchanan start an adulterous relationship. They are confronted by Pastor John Hansford and agree to counselling.

Early 1990:

Hazel has an abortion in England and the relationship falters and then resumes. They are spotted by a church member in Castleroe Forest and confess to the affair. Both then confess to their partners.

May 1991:

Howell meets Hazel at least twice before the murders to prepare, and gives her sedatives to use on her husband, Trevor.

May 7, 1991:

Lesley Howell is devastated after her father Harry Clarke dies.

May 19, 1991:

Howell contacts church elders to say his wife Lesley is missing. Her body along with Trevor Buchanan’s are discovered in a fume-filled car in a garage at Lesley’s father’s house.

1992:

A coroner’s court rules that both Trevor and Lesley had taken their own lives in an apparent suicide pact. Deaths are recorded as carbon monoxide poisoning.

May 2007:

Matthew, Howell’s eldest son by his first wife Lesley, dies aged 22, in a fall in St Petersburg, Russia.

January 2009:

Howell hands himself over to the police almost 19 years and five months after the killings. He admits he gassed his former wife, Lesley and Trevor Buchanan and had fooled police into believing they had taken their own lives.

February 2009:

Colin Howell and Hazel Stewart are charged with the murders of their former partners, Trevor Buchanan (32), and Lesley Howell (31). Both deny the charges.

November 18, 2010:

Days before his double murder trial is due to begin at Belfast Crown Court, Howell changes his plea to guilty.

December 3, 2010:

Howell is sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years.

February 7, 2011:

A jury of nine men and three women is sworn in for the trial of Hazel Stewart at Coleraine Crown Court.

March 2, 2011:

At 10.47am the judge sends the jury of nine men and three women out at Coleraine Crown Court to consider the verdict. It takes them just over two hours to find her guilty.

March 16,2011:

Hazel Stewart is sentenced to serve a minimum period of 18 years.