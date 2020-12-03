Time to send Christmas mail to loved ones abroad as latest date for posting soon approaches

An Post is advising the public to send Christmas mail abroad as soon as possible, with the latest date for posting to several countries quickly approaching.

Monday, December 7 is that final day for posting to the USA, Canada, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand this Christmas. Considering travel is impossible for many this year, An Post emphasised how important it is to stay connected to friends and family.

However, people should send their mail as quickly as they can as delays build. Due to Covid restrictions, unprecedented volumes of mail, and uncertain weather conditions, post is taking a bit longer to get around the world.

In order for the process to run as smoothly as possible, An Post has reminded people to include a full and correct postal address on all their mail, along with a return address on the top left corner of all gifts and cards.

It’s also recommended that gifts are wrapped well with plenty of tape and packaging to protect them during their journey.

For those posting to the continental Europe, the latest date of posting is December 12. Postage to Great Britain is up until the 18th, with Northern Ireland closing the day after.

Within Ireland, the latest date of posting is December 21. Anyone who wishes to send something to a resident of a nursing or care home can do so for free until the end of January.

By writing FREEPOST where the stamp would normally be placed, An Post will carry cards, letters, large envelopes and packets weighing up to 2kg without a postage stamp.

