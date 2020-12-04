Time to Open up: Could open windows and fresh air be secret weapon in Covid fight?

The pub trade is in Deirdre Devitt’s blood. She is a fourth-generation publican and her family name is synonymous with one of the Dublin’s most famous bars, Devitt’s on Camden Street.

Along with her brother, Brian, she runs the Two Sisters Pub in the south Dublin suburb of Terenure. It’s a traditional neighbourhood establishment that serves as both a meeting point for local groups and a venue where bar food is to the fore.

This year has brought challenges that Devitt could scarcely have imagined in January when Covid-19 was, as yet, unknown here.

But when the unthinkable happened in mid-March and she, like every pub owner in the country, was forced to shut the doors of her business, she set about ensuring that she would be best placed to safely welcome her customers back when she got to reopen.

Read More

Her solution: installing a hospital-grade air filtration system. “The more we got to know about Covid, the more we understood that a lot of transmission is airborne,” she says.

“That wasn’t something that was spoken about much at the time and the WHO [World Health Organisation] were very slow to put their hand up and draw people’s attention to it.”

When pubs serving a so-called “substantial meal” were allowed to reopen at the end of June, the filtration system was in place. Having been allowed to reopen yesterday, after almost three months in which indoor dining was prohibited in the capital, Devitt says the technology will be front and centre when customers turn up.

“It’s something we want to make a point of,” she says. “This is a way to keep you safe. We’re not hiding it away.”

Expand Close Publican Deirdre Devitt and her brother Brian in The Two Sisters pub in Terenure, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Publican Deirdre Devitt and her brother Brian in The Two Sisters pub in Terenure, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Devitt is now working for the makers of the filtration system, the Irish firm Novaerus. She hopes the hospitality industry gets serious about such technology. “It’s the only way that we can all get back to what we’re doing best in the immediate term,” she says.

In the early days of the coronavirus, the government instructions were clear: wash your hands, sanitise surfaces and stay two metres apart. The airborne nature of the virus was not then understood.

There was much flip-flopping on the effectiveness of mask-wearing. The immunologist Luke O’Neill initially spoke out against masks, most prominently on a Late Late Show interview in which he said, “if you’re not infected, you have no need to wear a face mask”, before soon becoming one of the country’s leading proponents of face-coverings.

It took until August 10 before it was mandatory to wear face masks in shops and on public transport. By then the daily numbers of people infected had begun to rise significantly, having dropped to single figures during June.

Read More

For John Wenger, the failure to properly acknowledge the way Covid was being transmitted has been a source of huge frustration in recent months. As professor of chemistry at University College Cork, he was among the scientists to put their name to an open letter to the WHO urging the organisation to address the airborne nature of the virus. He believes indoor gatherings represent the clearest chance for transmission.

“We are not getting proper guidance from public health authorities about how to prevent airborne transmission,” he says. “The WHO and the disease control centres in Europe and in the US have downplayed its importance, and now that we’ve come out of Level 5 restrictions we need to be very mindful about being indoors with others.”

Wenger says that with restaurants and gastropubs reopening this weekend, special care should be taken. “It’s useful to use the analogy of smoking indoors. The smoke doesn’t stop at two metres. It can circulate quickly. It’s the same with this virus. Aerosols [the microscopic particles released during breathing, speaking, singing and so on] can easily spread in such environments.” He says the likelihood of infection increases the longer one spends in indoor settings such as restaurants and when masks are not worn.

“The super-spreading events we’ve seen have happened indoors,” he says, citing a report of multiple infections in a restaurant between staff and guests at different tables. “Ventilation is very important and, at this time of year, when windows and doors are shut, ventilation is often not as good as it might be.”

Orla Hegarty of the School of Architecture at University College Dublin has similar views. For months, she has been trying to inform people about the dangers of poorly ventilated buildings during the pandemic.

Now, she feels the message is beginning to get through, but it has taken a long time. “To be honest, ventilation is the key to the entire pandemic,” she says. “It’s now clear, predominantly, that Covid is caused by inhaling it. The risk from surfaces is now thought to be very low — in the beginning, we thought it was all surfaces. We were cleaning everywhere.

“But most of [the transmission] is from breathing it in. If you’re outside, the air is too clean for you to catch it, basically. If someone breathes out the virus, it disperses in the air much like cigarette smoke. If we lived outdoors, we wouldn’t have a pandemic.

"We only have a pandemic because we live in buildings where we have sealed air conditioning or we have air conditions where we allow the virus to build up and enough people are breathing it and that’s what’s allowing the pandemic to grow. The virus itself is biology, but the pandemic is environmental science.”

Hegarty is not concerned about viral footage of predominantly young people drinking socialising on the street. It’s what happens in private homes and restaurants and pubs when masks are off that concerns her. “And it’s been happening in specific types of buildings, such as meat plants and nursing homes — as well as private houses and cars. If you tackle those places you can get your R number very low.”

According to Hegarty, the key to tackling the issue is good ventilation — doors and windows open, in many cases — and high-quality air filtration systems.

She is not overly concerned about certain churches reopening after months closed. “Traditional churches tend to have high ceilings and the air can circulate easily. If you’ve spaced out numbers, it’s fine. I’d be concerned by the newer types of religious gatherings that happen in more cramped buildings with lower ceilings. There is a much greater chance of transmission in those settings.”

Paul Moynagh, an immunologist at NUI Maynooth, says attention should turn to air quality. “A lot of the focus has been on personal responsibility and social distancing and all of that has been very good,” he says, “but when you look at the virus now it’s showing a seasonality element.

Like other viruses, this is a time of year when the virus transmits better. The virus is more stable at lower temperatures and people are spending more time inside. And the problem with that is that cold air is coming in and being heated and you’re left with dry air.

“If you’re inside in a poorly ventilated area for prolonged time periods, with a number of people, and if one of them has the virus, there will be an accumulation of the virus from respiration and aerosols and there’s a much higher danger of transmission.”

Like Wenger and Hegarty, Moynagh believes good ventilation is vital. But he also believes humidity is a key factor that cannot be discounted. “When you have very low humidity as you will have this time of year inside, especially with air here so dry, the virus will transmit much better.

"There’s really interesting research on our ability of our respiratory system to clear the virus — it’s to do with our respiratory tract and the mucous there — but in the dry air that tends to dry out making us less protected.”

Moynagh says he would like to see an introduction of air monitoring information in public buildings to allow people to see how much CO2 is there — essentially, how ‘stuffy’ the space is — and they will be able to make informed choices.

Michael Corr, the director of business development at Novaerus, meanwhile, is keen to see what he describes as “air disinfection” technology introduced, especially in hospitality settings. He says lockdowns would be a thing of the past if the machines his firm makes were used in restaurants, pubs and workplaces.

“We have thousands of orders from the Far East,” he says of the firm, which is headquartered at the Dublin City University’s Alpha innovation hub. “And there’s a growing number of businesses using them in Ireland too. Obviously, I want the company to do as well as possible, but aside from that, this type of technology can help to stop the coronavirus in its tracks.

“We have the knowhow to disinfect the air so if the virus is there’s it’s killed. We can drastically reduce the chance of the virus transmitting in buildings.” And, he says, the opportunity for super-spreading episodes are greatly lessened.

“There are a number of experts who feel this is the way out of the pandemic, but they’re not being heard enough,” he says. “The hospitality trade has been hit exceptionally hard this year and lockdowns are very damaging for them, but high-quality air disinfection systems can and do work.”

Novaerus says one of its key products, the Defend 1050, can reduce coronavirus by 99.99pc, having been independently verified by the US testing laboratory Aerosol Research and Engineering Labs in April. According to the firm, “the portable air disinfection device has been shown effective at reducing MS2 Bacteriophage, a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), by 99.99pc in 15 minutes.”

As it is not thought that any portable air purifier manufacturers have been able to test against the Covid-19 virus itself, rather than a surrogate, the WHO and agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency have cautioned against solely replying on disinfection devises to stay safe.

“By itself, air cleaning or filtration is not enough to protect people from exposure to the virus that causes Covid-19,” according to the EPA. “When used along with other best practices recommended by the [US] Centre for Disease Control and others, filtration can be part of a plan to reduce the potential for airborne transmission of Covid-19 indoors.”

Corr says that for an average-sized restaurant, such technology costs about €5,000. He believes it is a small price to pay to get to remain open and to help with the Covid fight. “It’s just frustrating that the airborne aspects of the virus are not at the centre of [the National Public Health Emergency Team’s] messaging,” he says.

“And it’s a conversation that really needed to be had back in the summer, but it can’t be ignored in this crucial period in the run-up to Christmas.”

He differs from some of the experts quoted in this article about the effectiveness of what might be termed old-fashioned ventilation — simply opening doors and windows. He says such measures, coupled with existing air conditioning systems in restaurants, can cause more harm than good due to the circulation of stale air. “But, mostly, we’re on the same side.”

For Charlie Sheil, it’s all about giving the customer a choice about whether to eat indoors or outside. The general manager of the five-star Marker Hotel in Dublin has noticed that increasing numbers of customers are opting to sit outside on the terrace at ground level.

“We have a large, airy brasserie, but you would have more people wanting to sit on the terrace now than you normally would have this time of year,” he says. “There are heaters there and we can give people blankets and hot water bottles.”

Read More

Unlike many in the hospitality trade, Sheil is fortunate that the property is ready-built with numerous open-air options, including a roof-top terrace. “We are keeping it for the use of hotel guests,” he says. “There is a lot of demand for it, but with social distancing, we have to keep the numbers down.”

Deirdre Devitt will also be ensuring that the number of people visiting The Two Sisters is far less than capacity, but she is confident that with her air filtration system in place, everyone who visits can enjoy themselves without fear of transmission.

“It’s all well and good to talk about opening windows,” she says, “and we will do that, but we also want people to be comfortable — you don’t want them to be frozen with hypothermia.”