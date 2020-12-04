| 4.5°C Dublin

Time to Open up: Could open windows and fresh air be secret weapon in Covid fight?

As businesses welcome back customers after the second lockdown, some experts are stressing the need for better ventilation

Stepping out: Carol Ann Doheny and Leon Ashmore dine outside The Marker hotel by Dublin's Grand Canal Basin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Stepping out: Carol Ann Doheny and Leon Ashmore dine outside The Marker hotel by Dublin’s Grand Canal Basin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

John Meagher Twitter Email

The pub trade is in Deirdre Devitt’s blood. She is a fourth-generation publican and her family name is synonymous with one of the Dublin’s most famous bars, Devitt’s on Camden Street.

Along with her brother, Brian, she runs the Two Sisters Pub in the south Dublin suburb of Terenure. It’s a traditional neighbourhood establishment that serves as both a meeting point for local groups and a venue where bar food is to the fore.

This year has brought challenges that Devitt could scarcely have imagined in January when Covid-19 was, as yet, unknown here.

