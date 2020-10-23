Time running out to broker pay deal for 340,000 public servants, unions warn

THERE may not be enough time to broker a new pay deal for 340,000 public servants by the end of the year, union leaders have warned.

At a meeting this morning, leaders of the main public service unions cast doubt on whether it is possible to negotiate, draft and ratify an agreement by December 31.

The current wage deal, the Public Service Stability Agreement, runs out at the end of the year.

Fórsa general secretary Kevin Callinan said there is “now a real possibility that we will find ourselves, perhaps unintentionally, without an agreement at the end of the year”.

“The absence of an agreement would make for a very difficult industrial relations environment, which would itself be complicated further by the lingering Covid crisis,” he said.

“I don’t believe that’s in anybody’s best interests.”

He told other members of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ Public Services Committee there is no basis for a negotiation on a new deal.

Mr Callinan said he was disappointed at lack of progress in recent months in talks with Department of Public Expenditure and Reform officials.

These followed discussions with Minister Michael McGrath in July.

He said a scheduled meeting with the department this week was postponed as officials had to consult the minister “to establish the basis for any negotiations”.

“The delay sends a signal that should be a cause of concern to all parties, including the Government,” he said.

Union leaders said in a statement that any agreement must be “sufficiently robust “to last until the worst of the Covid crisis has passed.

Mr Callinan has warned that it would need to address “an acceptable approach to pay” and provide a clear path to resolve long-standing issues for different categories of workers.

