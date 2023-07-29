‘Time running out’ for Ireland to meet 2030 sea protection targets

Fair Seas is urging government to ensure Marine Protected Areas are managed properly. Pic: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

An environmental campaign group has said “time is running out” for Ireland to meet protection targets for the country’s seas and wildlife.

The Fair Seas group has called for “strong and ambitious” legislation to be introduced to ensure a new Marine Protected Area (MPA) is properly managed.

An additional 230,000 hectares in the North-West Irish Sea is set to be protected, expanding MPA coverage in Ireland to 9%.

A protected area is introduced in order “to protect rare and vulnerable bird species, migratory bird species, and wetlands that are deemed to be internationally important”.

Dr Donal Griffin, Marine Policy Officer with Fair Seas, welcomed the new designation but said it is “even more important” the MPA is properly managed to improve biodiversity.

“Without proper management, monitoring and enforcement, we can’t rely on these areas to truly protect nature, but with proper implementation of MPAs, we can really give nature at sea the opportunity to survive and thrive.”

Dr Griffin expressed concerns that the new legislation wasn’t being implemented quickly enough with the Dáil now in recess.

He said “all eyes must turn to the new legislation being initiated as soon as possible when the Dáil reconvenes in September”.

“Time is running out to properly protect and restore our oceans and to meet our biodiversity targets for the ocean.

“We need to ensure that in the new legislation, a target for 10% of Ireland’s seas to be strictly protected is included, which would sit as the top tier of MPA management, allowing every opportunity for nature to rebound away from the harms and pressures of human activity,” he added.

Ireland is one of over 190 countries committed to protecting or conserving at least 30pc of the planet’s land and ocean by 2030.

Out of 10 countries assessed by the European Commission, Ireland scored lowest in planning, implementation, site management, monitoring and conservation outcomes of protected areas.

The Fair Seas group is a coalition made up of groups including the Irish Wildlife Trust, Birdwatch Ireland, Coastwatch and Friends of the Irish Environment.

Fair Seas recently estimated that €55m will be needed to fund the designation and management of MPAs until 2030, including €7m in the next 12 months.