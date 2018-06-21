The winner of a EuroMillions prize worth over €40,000 has just two weeks left to claim their money.

Time is ticking: EuroMillions winner has just two weeks to claim €40k prize

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Mace Pouladuff service station in Cork City on April 6.

A National Lottery spokesperson says they have not yet heard from the ticketholder. The €40,872 prize is due to expire on July 5.

The numbers drawn on April 6 were: 1, 29, 33, 45, 47 and the Lucky Stars were 4 and 8. Meanwhile, there was another Irish winner in the EuroMillions on Tuesday after one lucky person scooped the EuroMillions Plus top prize worth €500,000.

The winner bought their Normal Play ticket online on the National Lottery app and is the 15th winner of the Plus top prize so far this year. The winning numbers for the EuroMillions Plus draw were 15, 17, 19, 28 and 39.

