‘Time is passing’ – Bishop appeals for information to end the ‘painful waiting’ of families of Disappeared

Bishop of Meath Dr Tom Deenihan has appealed for information on the location of the remains of the Disappeared to be given to the Commission for the Disappeared

No one “deserves to be abandoned in a field or bog” and no family deserves not to have the consolation of a grave, the Catholic Bishop of Meath has said at a mass for the families of the Disappeared.

Appealing on behalf those whose loved ones’ have still not been located, Dr Tom Deenihan urged anyone with “some scrap of information” to come forward and “end their painful time of waiting”.

At mass in St Catherine’s Church, Oristown, Co Meath, Bishop Deenihan was joined by nine families whose relations were abducted, killed and buried secretly during the Troubles.

“During the Troubles, many were killed and buried in unmarked graves and fields throughout the country.

"Some bodies, through the co-operation of those who had some information, have been recovered.

"Some are still missing,” he told the congregation.

While six of the nine families of the Disappeared have seen their relations’ bodies recovered, three were still waiting, praying and searching.

In addition to grieving the death of their loved ones, he said: “These three families are also suffering the added pain of not having a grave to pray at. That is cruel.”

"Indeed, when we read of accidents at sea, we always say a prayer that the body will be found.

"It allows a family the consolation of having a grave to visit and affords the deceased the dignity of a Christian burial.”

Acknowledging that waiting is never easy, and is made more difficult when the outcome is not certain, Dr Deenihan said his prayer was that anyone who can ease that pain would do so.

“A simple humanity demands that,” he said.

He told the congregation, which included members of the McKee, Megraw, McConville, Simons, Wilson and Ruddy families, whose loved ones’ remains were eventually located, as well as members of the Lynskey, McVeigh and Maguire families who are still waiting to recover their family member, that the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains had worked extensively throughout Co Meath.

The remains of Brendan Megraw, were found in 2014 while those of Kevin McKee and Seamus Wright were discovered in 2015 near Oristown parish, and that was the basis of his appeal.

“There is a belief that the bodies of some of those who were abducted and killed still lie near here in unmarked graves,” he said.

"That is why these families and I are here.

"Time is passing.

"Some of those who may have some shred of information may be getting old.

"Indeed, some of those who may have information or may have been involved may have died,” the bishop added.

The relatives of Joseph Lynskey have been waiting to find his body since 1972, the family of Columba McVeigh have been waiting since 1975, and Seamus Maguire’s family have been waiting since 1973.

Recalling how an appeal for information by his predecessor, Bishop Michael Smith, in Oristown did not bear fruit, Bishop Deenihan reiterated that appeal for information.

It was not about justice or retribution but was based on compassion, decency and simply doing the right and honourable thing.

Urging anyone with information to contact the Commission for the Location of Victims Remains, he stressed that it was independent of police and courts and its confidentiality was enshrined in Irish and British legislation.

The bishop said his office could also be contacted.