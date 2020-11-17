Time is now running out to rescue Christmas from Covid

People have just two weeks to save Christmas and turn around the lockdown setback which has stopped the fall in the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn implored people to make the most of the final two weeks of the six-week lockdown as he warned there is only a “short period to turn this around”.

Dr Glynn said that “at best” the spread of the virus had stalled, but a number of indicators signal that the situation is deteriorating.

There were 456 new cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday, which puts the target of between 50 and 100 cases a day by early December in jeopardy.

Referring to scenes of people drinking on the streets of Dublin over the weekend, Dr Glynn insisted that people need to “protect themselves and others”.

He added: “People can be going meeting people for a drink like we saw on Saturday night and bringing it home, which can have serious consequences for vulnerable people.”

Dr Glynn asked people not to focus on the festive season unduly, but to concentrate on the basics of preventing coming into contact with others as much as possible.

“Do not worry about what might happen in a few weeks time,” he said. “Don’t look forward.”

However, when the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meets on November 26, their recommendations based on the level of virus will impact how much the country can open up for Christmas.

Dr Glynn also said the scenes that were witnessed on the streets of the capital are frustrating for the vast majority who are doing the right thing.

Meanwhile, takeaway pints are to be banned by the Government as part of a new crackdown on people gathering outdoors to drink.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will sign a health regulation in the coming days to prohibit the sale of takeaway alcohol from pubs and restaurants.

The move follows concerns expressed on social media about people congregating in Dublin city centre and drinking over the weekend.

