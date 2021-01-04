Tighter lockdown within weeks unless cases fall

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it was ‘not possible’ to rule out steps such as closing building sites or setting curfews. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Tighter restrictions, including a reduction of the 5km exercise limit to just 2km, may be introduced in a desperate bid to tackle spiral ling Covid-19 infections.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has warned that unless new virus cases fall below 800 per day by the end of the month, the current Level 5 lockdown will continue.

His Cabinet colleague, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, yesterday said the current 5km limit for daily exercise could be reduced to 2km within a week or two if current restrictions don’t work.

One political source said the Government was inevitably looking at some more tightening of the anti-Covid 19 restrictions.

"Ministers are seriously looking at the current situation and the Government will not be found wanting in its response," the source told the Irish Independent.

The source also noted that the expert medical committee, Nphet, was now recommending additional measures and Mr Ryan had talked of the prospect of tightening the current 5km travel limit further.

Another well-placed source said that as the latest restrictions had only been in place since last Wednesday, following the earlier tightening which came into place on Christmas Eve, there was no appetite to rush in more restrictions immediately.

"The only big options now left to Government on extra restrictions around schools or stopping construction – and nobody wants to go there yet.

"They want to see what effect the latest restrictions which are in place can produce – and they want to see far more compliance with those restrictions," the source said.

The Cabinet is not due to meet again until Wednesday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due in Government Buildings this morning having monitored the events from his home in Cork over the weekend.

Mr Varadkar yesterday said restrictions should stay in place “more or less” as they are now until the most vulnerable are vaccinated.

“If we are still at 800 cases a day on average a day, or on a five-day or seve n- day average of that, at the end of January I don’t see how restrictions could be eased,” he told RTÉ’s Radio One’s This Week.

“I think there is a strong case now to say to the Irish people that we should leave restrictions in place more or less as they are now until such a time that we have those most at risk vaccinated, even if that means going well into February."

When asked if additional restrictions – such as closing building sites or implementing curfews – would be put in place if cases don’t significantly lower, Mr Vardkar said it was “not possible to rule out” such measures but the current restrictions needed to be given time to see if they are working.

He added: "The Level 5 restrictions started on December 24th but really only clicked in fully on the 30th, and you have to leave it at least 10 to 14 days to know whether it's making a difference or not.”

Separately, Mr Ryan said the 5km exercise limit could be reduced to 2km if current restrictions don’t ease the current Covid-19 surge.

He told Newstalk’s On the Record that the Government will have to “wait and see” if current restrictions due to be in place until January 31 will work.

He added that if cases still aren’t falling in a week or two, this measure could be implemented across the country.

