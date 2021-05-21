TidyTowns 2021 competition will go ahead 

The TidyTowns competition will go ahead this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys said today that the much-loved competition will resume this year with added procedures in place.

The competition, which sees towns from across the country battle it out for the coveted title of tidiest town of the year, was cancelled for the first time in over 60 years last year.

The overall winners will be announced at the end of the year, and a special emphasis has been put on electronic entry and remote adjudication of each town’s entry.

Ms Humphreys announced two new prizes for the competition, one that will be aimed at groups that have continued to serve and look after their communities despite the difficulties posed by Covid-19 and another for young people.

She also announced a €1m fund last December to further support TidyTowns groups across the country.

Launching the competition today in Glaslough, Co Monaghan, who were the 2019 winners, Minister Humphreys said missing out on last year's competition was “very disappointing for everyone”.

She added: “I am sure the thousands of volunteers around the country are relieved that we have finally reached the point where we can launch the 2021 SuperValu TidyTowns competition and are excited for the months ahead.

“Many groups have been unable to deliver on the projects they had planned due to Covid-19.

“That will not impact in any shape or form on this year’s competition and I am encouraging each and every one of the 987 registered groups across the country to enter once again.

“TidyTowns is not just a competition. It demonstrates everything good about our people – volunteerism, positivity, working together, community spirit, protecting our environment, that sense of pride in looking after the place you call home.

“This is a really special day. I want to pay tribute to the huge role played by TidyTowns groups in inspiring vibrant communities and generating a spirit of volunteerism in towns and villages across the country.”