Tickets for Pope's visit to Knock snapped up in just four hours

TICKETS to see Pope Francis at Knock Shrine have been snapped up in just four hours.

Applications for the free tickets came in at a rate of more than 10,000 an hour.

An event in Croke Park, which is a centrepiece of the World Meeting Of Families (WMOF) conference, is also fully subscribed. But organisers of the WMOF, which takes place in August, told Independent.ie there are still plenty of tickets available for the Papal Mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday, August 26.

A spokesperson for WMOF said they have had reports of thousands of people queueing online to enter the ticket portal at www.worldmeeting2018.ie. Thousands of international visitors signed up to see Pope Francis in Ireland, even before the tickets were formally released today.

Pilgrims from as far away as China and the Congo will travel here in August in order to take part in festivities linked to the Papal visit. Already, 10,000 people from abroad have bought tickets to attend the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) at the RDS.

It will be one of the most international gatherings ever held in Ireland, with people coming from 114 countries. There is huge interest from the UK, with 660 people from England registering so far.

The US will also be heavily represented, with 489 tickets sold there so far.

Another 120 have gone to Canada, while other notable countries include Spain (453), The Congo (143), South Africa (67), China (seven) and Saudi Arabia (two).

The economic impact of Pope Francis’s visit will primarily be felt in Dublin, but organisers believe that many visitors will go beyond the capital to see tourist sites around the country. “There are a lot of people coming in groups a few days before the RDS Congress starts and they will visit some of the many tourism sites around the country,” WMOF spokesperson Brenda Drumm said. She added that many were also likely to stay on in Ireland after August 26.

Tickets for Pope Francis’s appearances at Knock shrine and in the Phoenix Park were released online at 5am this morning. There is a capacity of 500,000 people for the Phoenix Park, meaning that tickets for the Pope’s Mass in Dublin will be much easier to access.

