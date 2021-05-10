It’s set to be another mixed week of weather as there will be some heavy thundery showers, along with sunny spells and milder temperatures.

Met Éireann has forecast that showers will be widespread with some heavy downpours expected this afternoon with a risk of hail and spot flooding.

It will remain on the milder side with top temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Showers will gradually become lighter tonight, however, further showers will move into western parts of Munster tomorrow morning.

"Tuesday will start dry in many places with sunny spells,” a Met Éireann forecaster told Independent.ie.

"However, showers in west Munster will spread further inland during the morning and afternoon, turning heavy and thundery again with a risk of hail and spot flooding.”

These showers will continue to persist across Munster and south Leinster tomorrow night, but it will be mostly dry with clear intervals further north.

Wednesday will again see a mix of showers and sunny spells across the country.

"With light variable winds, the showers will tend to be slow-moving and prolonged in places, with a risk of spot flooding,” the national forecaster said.

"Once again some thundery downpours with hail are possible. Highs of 12 to 16 degrees in light variable breezes.”

There will be further heavy showers on Thursday with risk of thunderstorms and hail.

However, there will still be bright and sunny spells across the country with highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

Friday will be another day of sunny spells and heavy scattered showers with the forecast for Saturday currently predicting continuing unsettled conditions.