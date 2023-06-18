Thunderstorms and heavy rain to drench Ireland as Status Orange warning issued for three counties

A major deluge of rain in Tralee has caused significant flooding, including in the Moyderwell area. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Met Éireann has warned of heavy downpours and thunderstorms this evening as the sunny weather comes crashing down.

A Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning is in place for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, and Westmeath.

The warning was issued today shortly after 1pm and will remain in place until 10pm tonight.

According to the national forecaster, people living in or visiting these areas should expect thunderstorms bringing frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and the chance of hail.

There is also a risk of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Meanwhile, three counties are under a Status Orange weather warning.

Donegal, Cavan, and Leitrim may experience thunderstorms and very heavy showers producing “significant rainfall” in bursts.

These areas may be hit with flash flooding, “very difficult” travel conditions with reduced visibility, and power outages, especially in rural areas.

This warning came into play just before 5pm and will last until 9pm Sunday.

A yellow thunderstorm warning is also in place for all counties in Northern Ireland except Co Down.

Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry will likely experience thunderstorms bringing frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and the chance of hail today.

People in these counties may be impacted by localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions between 1pm and 10pm Sunday.

Any remaining showers will largely die away tonight, but Met Éireann has said that isolated showers will continue to break through, which will be heavy at times, especially in northern and eastern parts of Ulster.

Mist or fog will form overnight and will persist in parts of the country, while Monday will overall be a showery day.

Scattered drizzle in the morning will become more widespread in the afternoon and evening, some turning heavy with thunderstorms with localised flooding possible.

However, it will remain warm and clammy with highs of 18 to 22 degrees and some light breezes.

Showers and cloudy conditions will continue through to Tuesday, with rain turning heavier in the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms are likely too while mist is once again expected.

And on Wednesday, sunny spells and scattered showers are on the cards with some heavy rainfall possible later across the north and east.

Temperatures won’t waver from the average highs of 18 to 22 degrees as seen in days previous, with just light westerly breezes breaking up the balmy conditions.