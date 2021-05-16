Thunderstorm warning issued for second day running as heavy rain brings risk of further spot flooding

Isolated thunderstorms and heavy showers are forecast again for today.

Met Éireann have issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of the country for the second day in a row.

The yellow warning takes effect from 11am on Sunday morning and remains in place until 9pm Sunday night.

The warning has been issued for all of Munster and Connacht, as well as Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Cavan and Monaghan.

Heavy showers, isolated thunderstorms, hail and the risk of spot flooding are all forecast by Met Éireann.

“Scattered thunderstorms through this afternoon and evening, bringing some heavy downpours with the risk of hail and spot flooding,” a Met forecaster said.

Sunday afternoon is to become unsettled with heavy showers developing and becoming widespread through the afternoon.

Showers will be most frequent through the midlands and south, with localised thundery downpours bringing a risk of spot flooding.

“The best of the dry and bright weather will be in the northwest and along parts of the east coast where showers will be more isolated. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze,” the forecaster said.

Showers will gradually drift southwards in the evening and the north and northwest will become mainly dry.

Next week will follow a similar pattern of showers followed by relatively clear spells but showers will be lighter and more isolated early next week.

Monday will see scattered showers and dry spells but showers will not be as heavy or as widespread as in recent days. There will be plenty of sunny spells on Monday afternoon and evening and temperatures will dip slightly, with highs of 11-14 degrees.

“Remaining unsettled as we start into the new working week with some showers or spells of rain in places, but the showers won't be as heavy, with good dry spells mixed in too during the early days of the week.

“Heavy rain will spread from the west though through Wednesday night into Thursday, with some heavy showers following, with possibly some turning thundery again, especially on Friday,” the forecaster said.