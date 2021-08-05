Met Éireann are urging people to drive cautiously today as a thunderstorm warning for the entire country coupled with hail will lead to dangerous driving conditions.

The yellow warning is active from 6am Thursday morning until 7pm this evening and will see slow moving thunderstorms and hail bring the risk of localised flooding.

Lightning strikes are expected in some areas while heavy rain and hail are expected to impair driving conditions at times.

Met Éireann said Thursday morning will begin blustery with showery outbreaks of rain before brightening through the southwest as the morning progresses, however widespread heavy showers or thunderstorms will develop over the country as the day progresses.

Rain pushing up across the country in strong winds. pic.twitter.com/bVL8ttV2tq — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 5, 2021

There will be strong and at times gusty southerly winds and temperatures will reach 17C-21C.

The Road Safety Authority are advising all drivers to slow down on Thursday and to be aware of the risk of flooded roads.

It will clear over parts of Munster and South Leinster on Thursday night but the Northern half of the country will remain wet and windy.

Friday will see thundery showers “merging to longer spells of rain in the north and west with the continued risk of spot flooding.

“The best of the sunny spells will be in Munster and south Leinster where showers will remain generally isolated until evening,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Thunderstorm warning in place across Ireland tomorrow â ï¸



Thundery spells of rain are expected along with lightning and hail âï¸



Risk of flooding & tricky driving conditions â ï¸🚗âï¸ — Met Ãireann (@MetEireann) August 4, 2021

The weekend will see unsettled conditions continue with Saturday set to see widespread showers in the North and East with risks of thunderstorms and localised flooding.

It will be drier in the Southwest with temperatures of 16-19 degrees.

Again on Sunday there will be a risk of thunderstorms, mainly in the northern half of the country, while showery conditions will persist. Sunny intervals will break through in the South of the country as temperatures will hit highs of 15C-19C.