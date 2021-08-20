Thunderstorm and rain warnings issued for Leinster and border counties as wet Saturday in store

Met Éireann have issued a yellow thunderstorm and rain warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal for Saturday.

The warning will take effect from 12 noon on Saturday until 8pm on Saturday night with Met Éireann forecasting scattered heavy showers with localised thundery downpours, which will bring a risk of spot flooding in localised areas.

A yellow rain warning is currently in effect for Kerry, Galway and Mayo until 4pm on Friday, with heavy and thundery showers bringing a risk of localised flooding.

Friday afternoon should see rain clear from the west and southwest but it will remain showery and breezy in most parts of the country with temperatures reaching highs of 20 degrees.

There will be a dull start to Saturday with rain lingering in eastern counties through the morning.

There will be a mix of heavy showers and sunny spells in the west and southwest and these will spread eastwards through the day.

Heavy or thundery showers will break out in the east and north from late afternoon with localised downpours bringing a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 20 degrees.

Sunday will see a good deal of dry weather throughout the day with a mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells, but generally cloudy across the southwest. There will be scattered showers at times. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with a light west to northwest breeze.

The outlook for early next week shows Monday and Tuesday reaching highs of 23 degrees with good spells of sunshine but with showers and coastal fog along the west and southwest coasts. Scattered showers will develop on Wednesday with temperatures reaching 21 degrees.