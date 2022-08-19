Through the roof: thatched cottage owners to set up new group insurance scheme due to soaring costs

Áine McGarry at the door of Trohanny Cottage in Co Meath

Thatched cottage owners are working to set up a group insurance scheme in a bid to secure cover after Irish insurers stopped taking on such clients due to “a lack of risk appetite”.

People looking to buy thatched properties are now struggling to get mortgages as they cannot get insurance.

Many are taking huge risks by living in uninsured homes and others have fallen into debt after paying thousands for insurance.

Áine McGarry bought Trohanny Cottage in Co Meath with her late husband in 2000 and together they worked to transform it from a derelict building into one of the county’s most visited properties.

She is currently renting it out on Airbnb to try to help raise funds to cover the €11,000 she was quoted for repairs the property needs.

Ms McGarry said the grants being offered by the Government are not enough to cover “astronomical” insurance and maintenance costs.

“You’re the custodian of an amazing, protected structure and we want to do our best by them and hold on to them but there’s a lot of responsibility – you feel very much on your own,” she said.

“The building is like having a high-maintenance child. You love it so much and you’re so invested in it, but there is such a massive responsibility. The Government wants us to protect them, but on the other hand it’s not doing anything to help people get affordable insurance.

“I have guests coming from overseas and I’ve had a few write in the guest book that the reason they came to Ireland is because they saw the cottage online and they wanted to stay in it.

“It will be a case of not knowing what we have until it’s gone because if things continue we’ll be charging people for tickets to come in and visit these properties – as the owners won’t be able to continue maintaining them.”

Ms McGarry’s thatch house is covered under public liability insurance for the neighbouring farm buildings, but she described it as a “grey area”.

“I would rather have a specific cover for the thatch, but unfortunately I can’t get one, especially not since Brexit. God help anyone who has recently bought a thatched house.”

Laura Ní Loingsigh NicBhaddaigh had hopes of buying a thatch cottage in The Ballagh, Co Wexford, but unfortunately she could not move forward with a deal.

The house she wanted dates back to the 1700s and is a beautiful heritage building.

“I went to view it but couldn’t even make it to the stage of putting in an offer as I couldn’t get over the hurdle of insurance,” she said.

FBD Insurance, one of the main companies which provides cover, said: “Thatched houses are not currently within our new business risk appetite. However, we may consider proposals on a case-by-case basis for existing customers.

“We continue to offer renewal terms for properties already on cover.”

OBF Insurance has also stopped writing new thatch home insurance “due to the serious deterioration in claims experience on thatched properties”.

“If thatched property insurance was profitable other insurers would flood into the market,” OBF added.

Colman Stack, who lives in a thatched house in Co Cork, currently has no insurance. The cost of cover, he said, is a major deterrent for many.

“Thatched houses are disappearing very quickly. I’d love to see something be done to encourage more people to get back into thatching,” he said.

It is now estimated there are just over 1,000 thatched properties left in Ireland.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform has urged the Government to organise an alternative to commercial cover. A petition calling on the Government to address the disparity between regular property insurance and thatched insurance has so far received hundreds of signatures. “If this insurance situation is left to continue, then our heritage will suffer,” the petition stated.

The Heritage Council said it is hopeful “that a basis for premium calculation that works for all parties involved can be constructed”.

Work is under way for a study into the issues relating to insuring thatched houses. Owners of thatched structures will be invited to partake in the study.