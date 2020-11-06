Three youths arrested in probe into muggings and hijackings near Luas line

GARDAÍ have arrested three juveniles linked to a city crime wave that has led to an increase in muggings and hijackings.

The teenagers, including two brothers, are suspects in a spate of robberies near the Luas line along the Grand Canal in recent weeks.

These include several muggings and at least two armed robberies, which are being investigated by gardaí.

More recently, the teens are also suspected of carrying out a number of hijackings and motor vehicle thefts, with delivery drivers targeted in some instances.

The crimes have mainly been carried out near the canal and in the south inner city, which led to a special policing plan being launched by gardaí in Kilmainham.

Around 10 suspects were identified, including two sets of brothers, who are all juveniles from the Inchicore and Drimnagh areas.

Last Thursday, three of the youths were arrested following a chase after stealing a motorbike in the south inner city.

They have also been linked to other vehicle thefts, but in some instances gardaí were told to stand-down from chasing them for safety reasons.

"These thugs are behind a crime wave near the canal in recent months, which has escalated to the unauthorised taking of vehicles, in particular from delivery drivers," a source said.

"There have been instances where gardaí have almost managed to intercept them in a stolen vehicle, but officers have been told not to engage in a pursuit over safety concerns and they have got away.

"It has been very frustrating for gardaí.

"Despite their young age, they are known to local gardaí in the Drimnagh and Inchicore area, and their behaviour is becoming increasingly erratic."

The gang, including the two sets of teenage brothers, are now being monitored whenever they are in the south inner city area.

Gardaí in Kilmainham set up a special policing plan after an increase in robberies and muggings in locations including Bluebell, Inchicore and Drimnagh in recent weeks.

On one weekend there were around a dozen incidents.

Extra resources were put in place to assist the operation, which has seen at least a dozen people targeted in robberies after getting off Luas trams.

The issue of attacks by gangs along the canal has been a recurring problem in recent years.

Last December, gardaí allocated additional resources to the area following a spate of incidents, including two cyclists being attacked by teenagers armed with metal bars.

CCTV cameras on the Grand Canal have been vandalised and in some cases destroyed by local youths.

Recent figures show that crimes against the person are down 8.5pc in the year to September compared with the same period last year, with gardaí attributing this to a decrease in public mobility as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures, from the Garda Commissioner's monthly report to the Policing Authority, show robberies decreased to a near-two-year low in April as the country went into lockdown.

However, with the lifting of restrictions, crimes against the person rose sharply in August, when nearly 2,000 incidents were reported.

