Tax cuts of up to €600 a year by widening the income bands are planned over the next three years as the Government seek to win back voters in middle Ireland

The point at which workers begin to pay the top rate of income tax could be lifted as high as €40,000 in that period, reducing the amount taken by the Government from pay packets.

Despite the economic pressures brought on by the Covid pandemic, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he would be in a position to make significant changes to income tax bands.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mr Donohoe said: “We have the ability to get to around €40,000 for the higher rate of tax and that means repeating the kind of moves that we have made in the recent Budget.”

Those tax cuts will mean a single person earning around €45,000 will take home an extra €415 a year. From January, a single person will pay 40pc income taxes on all earnings over €36,800 after the minister increased the entry point for the top rate by €1,500 in the budget.

However, moving the higher rate up again, to earnings above €40,000, would be worth more than €600 a year to workers each year. Mr Donohoe noted the rising cost of living, and said one of his key focuses for forthcoming budgets would be continuing to increase the entry point for the higher rate of tax.

“I believe that’s going to allow more workers to pay the standard rate (20pc) on more of their income, which I believe is an essential recognition of the efforts their work is making to grow in our economy,” he added.

Mr Donohoe’s comments come against a backdrop of a continuing fall in support for Fine Gael, which is trailing 15 points behind Sinn Féin in the last public opinion poll. The Irish Times Ipsos/MRBI poll results were: Sinn Féin 35pc, Fine Gael 20pc, Fianna Fáil 20pc, Green Party 5pc, Labour Party 4pc and Independents/others 15pc.

Mr Donohoe insisted the forecasts set out in his summer economic statement meant he would be able to continue to introduce new tax cuts and spending measures throughout the lifetime of this Government.

The summer economic statement forecasts around €500m a year available for tax cuts until 2025. “I believe that can we replicate what we have just done in the budget across all future budgets,” he said.

The Government is also competing with other EU states who are luring international talent to their countries with lower taxes.

Yesterday, Spain announced a spate of tax breaks for foreign workers, investors and start-ups.

The measures include a short-term 15pc income tax for start-ups, non-resident foreign workers and returning Spanish expats.

A report by the Paris-based EU tax observatory found Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Portugal are also increasingly using personal tax breaks as a way to lure talent and high-net-worth individuals.

The same report found Irish tax reliefs for multinational workers are not widely used.

Last week, Mr Donohoe announced the extension of two key supports for businesses impacted due to the reintroduction of Covid restrictions. The Government was forced to extend the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) and the Covid Restriction Support Scheme (CRSS) into the new year after imposing new restrictions on indoor hospitality and capacity limits at live events.

Mr Donohoe said he was still determined to phase out EWSS by April next year but acknowledged he has concerns.

“I think we will have a moment of risk and a moment of challenge particularly for smaller enterprises, when we do eventually move to phasing out of the employment wage subsidy scheme.

He said he was “very confident” that the economy would continue to grow and more jobs with better wages would be created in the coming years.