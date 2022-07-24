Three-year old-boy who died after being struck by car to be laid to rest on Monday

A Mass of the Angels will take place at St Ita's Church, Raheenagh. Photo: Google Maps

A three-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car at his home is to be laid to rest on Monday.

Little Pádraig Denis Cunningham, of Kilcoora South, Broadford, Co Limerick, was fatally injured when a car struck him at his family farm around 10.30am Friday.

Emergency services tried valiantly to save him but he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí said they were treating it as a tragic accident.

The boy was a “cherished and adored son of heartbroken parents Robert and Denise née McAuliffe, and much loved brother of Áine, Maebh and Clodagh, treasured grandson of Patsy and Margaret and the late Denis and Anne McAuliffe,” read an obituary published online.

“Very sadly missed by his parents, sisters, grandparents, aunts Aedín, Marion and the late Patricia, uncles-in-law Jerry and Pat, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends,” it stated.

A Mass of the Angels for the boy will take place in St Ita's Church, Raheenagh, Co Limerick, at 12.30pm, Monday, with burial immediately afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident on private property, in Broadford, Co.Limerick, Friday, 22nd July 2022. A 3 year old child (boy) later passed away from his injuries,” said a Garda statement.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time, no further information is being made available,” it added.

Family friend and local non-party Limerick county councillor, Jerome Scanlan, said: “We’re all trying to come to terms with the tragic news in Ballyduhig, it’s just dreadful, a frightening thing to happen, my heart goes out to the family.”

“It’s just a dreadful scenario, it’s dreadful for his mother and his father, and his three sisters that are aged a few years older than him, the eldest who is twelve.”