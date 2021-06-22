Three workers whose PUP was stopped when they travelled abroad settle their High Court case

Three people living and working here who sued over their Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUP) being stopped for periods when they travelled abroad last year for various reasons have settled their High Court actions.

The separate cases, against the Minister for Social Protection, were struck out on terms that all three will get the payments they were denied, plus their legal costs.

The three are an Irish waitress who travelled to Turkey for a holiday and stayed on for dental treatment after she broke a tooth while there; a cleaner who spent two weeks in her native Romania to finalise legal proceedings; and a kitchen porter who initially travelled to his native Mexico for four weeks for a holiday and medical treatment but was unable to get back here until late August due to flight cancellations.

All three claimed the decisions to stop their €350 weekly PUP on the basis they were not eligible by virtue of being either not resident in Ireland or having left the State were erroneous and unlawful.

They claimed they met all eligibility criteria for the PUP, including that an applicant “live in the Republic of Ireland”. There is no condition that an applicant must remain in the country at all times, they argued.

Brendan Hennessy BL, instructed by solicitor Eileen McCabe, for the applicants, secured the strike out orders, on consent of the sides, from High Court registrar Lisa Scott during a callover of cases on Tuesday.

Counsel said all three applicants had had their payments stopped when they left the country. On the basis of a compromise, the cases could be struck out on the basis they would get their full payments and their legal costs, he said.

The three were: Cristina Dumitru, a Romanian national, with an address in Tallaght, Dublin, who has lived in Ireland for four years and worked for a cleaning firm; Michelle Brereton, a waitress with an address in Drumcondra, Dublin, was working in a Dublin catering company and Luis Alberto Gomez Gonzalez, with an address at Drumcondra Road, Dublin, a Mexican national living here for more than six years and working as a full-time as a kitchen porter in a Dublin hotel.



