‘Three women came out very upset’ – some locals reduced to tears after controversial outburst by priest during Listowel mass

Around 30 Listowel locals got up and left Mass at the weekend after it was used by a Kerry priest to launch a broadside against transgenderism and same-sex relationships have been left deeply upset by the controversy.

Fr Father Seán Sheehy made national and international headlines with his attack on "rampant sin" in Irish society - and later warned on Radio Kerry that the Bishop of Kerry, Dr Ray Browne, was wrong to issue a public apology over his remarks and the upset they had caused.

Fr Sheehy caused political outrage yesterday when he warned that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar - who will resume the role of Taoiseach in two months - will go to hell, along with other openly gay people as well as those who legislate for same sex relationships, unless they repent.

"Absolutely, if they don't repent on sin and seek forgiveness," Fr Sheehy warned.

“Because what they’re doing is contrary to the law of nature and secondly, and more importantly, it’s contrary to the law of God. When you go against God, who is the author of life, you actually go against life itself,” Fr Sheehy said.

During Fr Sheehy's broadside against sin, abortion, transgenderism and same-sex relationships, around 30 people got up and walked out of St Mary's Church before the anniversary Mass was concluded.

One woman who left the Listowel church, Del O'Sullivan, said she was astonished by what had happened on Sunday.

"(He) started to talk about our gay community and our transgender community...it took him about 10 minutes to get there and I decided I had had enough. So I got up and walked out."

Outside the church, she noticed several other women who had also walked out - and several were in tears.

"Three women came out very upset," she told NewsTalk.

"I asked one of them how she was - she said she was not from the parish but she had come for an anniversary Mass and she had no idea of what she had to face."

"The other two were much younger women. They were upset because it was their father's anniversary (Mass). They were leaving and one of them was in tears."

Fr Sheehy was only celebrating Sunday's Mass as the parish priest in Listowel was away and the local parish was holding its pilgrimage to the Holy Land.