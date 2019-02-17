THREE teens had a lucky escape in Cork after apparently slipping and falling into the sea while walking by a steep headland.

Three teens rescued after falling into sea while walking by steep headland

One teen is being treated in hospital and two others were treated for hypothermia after apparently falling into the water outside Kinsale near a steep headland and cliff.

The trio were rescued by Kinsale RNLI after the alarm was raised this afternoon.

The circumstances of how the teens ended up in the water remain unclear.

It is not known if they were climbing by a cliff on a steep headland outside the popular Cork tourist town and accidentally slid into the water or whether they had intended to jump down onto an escarpment but ended up skidding into the sea instead.

All three ended up in the icy sea and were in difficulty when they were rescued.

One was taken to a Cork hospital for the treatment of minor leg injuries.

The youngster is expected to be discharged tomorrow.

Two others were treated at the scene as a precaution for the effects of hypothermia and shock.

Units of Kinsale RNLI launched in response to the incident within minutes of the alarm being raised.

