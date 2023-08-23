Three teens arrested as gardaí deploy stinger during Dublin car chase

Three teenagers were arrested by gardaí early Wednesday morning in Dublin after a car chase and the deployment of a stinger device.

Gardaí revealed the incident took place in West Dublin in the early hours of this morning, August 23.

A garda spokesperson said: "At approximately 12:30am, a car failed to stop when directed to do so by gardaí in the Lucan area. The car left the scene at speed and a managed containment operation ensued.

"A stinger device was successfully deployed on the N2 at Charleston Place in Finglas and the vehicle was brought to a halt. It was subsequently discovered that the vehicle had been subject to an unauthorised taking.

"One male aged in his late teens and two male juvenile teens were arrested and taken to Garda Stations in the North of Dublin.

"The male (late teens) has been charged and is scheduled to appear before the courts at a later date.

"The two male juvenile teens have been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme. Investigations are ongoing.”