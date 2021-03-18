Three teen boys arrested after 15-year-old lured to assault

Three juvenile teenage boys have been arrested in relation to a horror assault on a 15-year-old boy who was attacked after he was allegedly lured to the scene by a girl.

Gardai suspect the teenager was lured to the Inchicore area by a girl before he was attacked by a gang of young youths some of whom are suspected of being armed with iron bars.

The boy who is from the Tallaght area suffered a broken leg, broken arm and several broken ribs.

The shocking incident happened at Vincent Street West in Inchicore at around 5pm last Sunday and it is being investigated by Kilmainham gardai.

Officers from the station arrested the trio this morning. They are from the locality and despite their young ages are already well known to officers.

They include two brothers and another teenage boy who have been released without charge after being detained for six hours today.

Detectives have established that robbery was not the motive for the attack and there may be in fact “no reason except pure thuggery” that the boy was savagely beaten.

“Gardaí have arrested three male juveniles today, Thursday 18th March 2021, in relation to an assault that occurred in the Saint Vincent West area of Inchicore on 14th March,” a garda spokesman said.

“All three have since being released for consideration of inclusion in the Juvenile Diversion Programme,” he added.

It is understood that the victim who is said to come from an “extremely decent” Tallaght family is making a good recovery from his injuries and has provided gardai with a statement.

“The victim travelled to the location to meet a girl and all the indications are that this was a set-up because when he arrived to the scene there were a group of male youths present as well as the juvenile female,” a senior source said.

“He then was very badly assaulted in an incident which was witnessed by a number of onlookers some of whom contacted the emergency services.

The chief suspects for the brutal attack are a gang of feral teenage thugs who have been involved in a spate of muggings and have been wreaking havoc near the Luas Line along the Grand Canal for well over a year.

Gardai in Kilmainham are running a special operation to target the gang of teenage criminals who are responsible for multiple robberies of people along the Grand Canal near where there are a number of Luas stops.

There has been a big increase in robberies and muggings in locations including Bluebell, Inchicore and Drimnagh.

Around 10 suspects were identified, including two sets of brothers, who are all juveniles from the Inchicore and Drimnagh areas.

The teens are also suspected of carrying out a number of hijackings and motor vehicle thefts, with delivery drivers targeted in some instances.

Last March, gardai said that anti-social crime in the area around the Grand Canal in the capital had “dramatically declined” since the introduction of a special patrol but the problem has now got much worse in recent weeks.

The garda statement in March came just weeks before a a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times near the Goldenbridge Luas stop.

Last May it was reported that a woman being left seriously injured after being knocked down by a teenager on a scrambler motorbike, another woman’s hair being set on fire and a number of very violent assaults all in the Grand Canal area in Inchicore and Drimnagh.

On one weekend last September there were around a dozen violent incidents in the locality.

CCTV cameras on the Grand Canal have been vandalised and in some cases destroyed by local youths.

