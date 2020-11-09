Three sushi restaurants closed after Food Safety Authority discover they were being run from the bedroom of a house

Three unregistered online Sushi restaurants were ordered to close by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) after it was found they were being run from a bedroom of a house in Dublin.

Koi Sushi, Nagoya Sushi and Kyoto Sushi takeaway restaurants were all registered to the same address of a house in the Santry area of Dublin and were ordered to close after the FSAI found them in breach of numerous laws around food and food safety.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI expressed particular concern at the conditions in which the high-risk sushi products were being stored in.

Dr Byrne said the conditions in which the Sushi restaurants were operating in “posed a grave and immediate danger” to consumer health.

“Running a food business that has not been registered and is therefore, not supervised is totally unacceptable and poses a very serious risk to consumers’ health.

“In these instances, the unregistered businesses were producing sushi without any hygiene or temperature controls. Sushi is a very high-risk product because it contains raw fish which must be kept chilled to reduce the growth of dangerous bacteria. It can also contain cooked rice, which is a ready-to-eat product that must be kept chilled.

“In these instances, the absence of a food safety management system, no monitoring of the cold chain and no evidence of traceability of raw ingredients posed a grave and immediate danger to consumer health,” Dr Byrne said.

The FSAI closure orders on the premises detail how food was being produced, processed and distributed in an unsatisfactory and unclean environment.

There was an absence of safe practice when handling raw fish and cooked rice, it says, with the enforcement order noting a lack of access to hand washing facilities in the ‘food prep’ area. There was also no access to hot water, which posed “a serious risk to public health.”

There were five businesses served with closure orders in total in October and some of the reasons cited for these closures not listed above include; a live rodent being observed running across a rear wall; evidence of extensive rodent activity throughout food preparation and storage areas; rodent droppings and gnawed foodstuffs all posing a serious risk of contamination to food and consumers.

The Funky Skunk in Bantry in Co Cork was also issued a closure order after rodent droppings were found in a box used to store lollipops. Some lollipops were found to have gnaw marks on them, the closure order details.

A rat was observed running across the rear wall of the ground floor by an officer from An Garda Siochána, the HSE document states.

Speedos on Tuckey Street in Cork City was also issued a closure order due to rodent droppings and fresh rodent activity in the dry goods and meat preparation areas.

Online Editors