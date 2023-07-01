Three supermarkets confirm 10 cent price drop on own-brand milk

The price of other staple products were also reduced in May

Tesco, Lidl and Aldi have announced reductions on the retail price of own-brand milk products by up to 10 cent.

This is the second cut to the price of milk which the competing retailers have announced since May.

Aldi said it will reduce the cost “all its own-brand milk products by an average of 10 cents”, but the date for when cost savings will be passed on shoppers has yet to be confirmed.

Lidl has also confirmed that a 10 cent reduction in the price of its two-litre carton of milk from, €2.19 to €2.09, has been implemented from today.

Meanwhile, Tesco said its own-brand two-litre fresh milk will be priced at €2.09, down 10c, from Monday, July 3.

Lidl said the move will see “€3 million in savings passed directly” on to its shoppers in Ireland.

Chief Executive Officer of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland JP Scally said the company is “very conscious of the cost-of-living challenges facing our customers”.

"We have dropped the prices of hundreds of household staple items in recent weeks, and we will continue to drop prices on the items that matter most to our customers.

"We were the first retailer in Ireland to drop the price of milk in May and we’re proud to be leading the way once again with this latest price cut,” he added.

Group Managing Director at Aldi Ireland Niall O'Connor said: "We review the market on a daily basis to ensure we remain the best value retailer. Our real-time focus means we can respond quickly.”

Meanwhile, Tesco Ireland Commercial Director Joe Manning said the company will “continue to work closely with our suppliers to pass on price cuts to our customers whenever we can”.

Independent.ie has contacted Dunnes Stores and Supervalu’s parent company, the Musgrave Group, for comment.

In May Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and Supervalu cut the price of staple products including milk, bread and butter.

But farmers warned that a supermarket price war on milk could be highly damaging for them.

The Irish Farmers Association warned back then, that the move could affect the sustainability of milk production in Ireland.

"There is real concern that a price war on milk could do untold damage to the farm families who specialise in producing fresh milk rather than milk which is manufactured into products with a longer shelf life," said Keith O'Boyle of the IFA.