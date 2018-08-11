Three stabbed following village brawl outside pub

Three men were stabbed in a brawl outside a Co Antrim pub.

It happened in the Main Street area of Ballycarry at 1am on Saturday.

The victims, two in their 30s and one in his 60s, were taken to hospital with their injuries described as not life-threatening.

A 31-year-old man and a woman (27) were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder.

They remain in police custody. The road was closed to allow for police investigations.

Mid and East Antrim Borough councillor Mark McKinty, who grew up in the village, said the incident had shocked the local community.

"First and foremost, I send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to the three injured parties, all of whom I know well," he added.

"Sincere thanks must go to the PSNI who were on the scene very quickly, possibly preventing further injury or a fatality. I would encourage anyone with any information to speak to the police and assist with their investigation.

"Ballycarry is a small and peaceful community which is understandably shaken today, and I know the whole village will rally around those individuals and businesses affected."

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators on 101 or provide anonymous information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Online Editors