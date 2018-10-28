Three people have been taken to hospital with bone fractures after a car mounted a pavement outside a pub in Ardee in Co Louth in the early hours of this morning and failed to stay at the scene.

Three people have been taken to hospital with bone fractures after a car mounted a pavement outside a pub in Ardee in Co Louth in the early hours of this morning and failed to stay at the scene.

Three rushed to hospital after being struck by car which mounted pavement and failed to remain at scene

The incident happened on Market Street at 1.16am when the car left the road and ran up onto the footpath, knocking down two women (20 and 21) and a man (53) who were outside the pub.

Gardai say the car, a silver Vauxhall Vectra, left the scene leaving the three injured lying on the path as the emergency services were called.

A crashed car believed to be the one involved in the incident was found a short distance away but the driver was not located.

The injured were taken to Our lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where their conditions are described as stable.

They are being treated for fractures and bruising.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage that was in the area of Ardee at that time to come forward to any garda station or contact the garda confidential line on 1-800-666-111.

Online Editors