Three residents in coronavirus-hit nursing home die

Three residents of a nursing home who contracted Covid-19 have died.

The residents were living in Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise , Co Laois which has been hit by a virus outbreak.

Another resident who also has the virus has been hospitalised.

One of the residents died in Portlaoise Hospital.

The 52-bedded home is owned by the Brindley Group and is getting support from HSE public health staff and Hiqa.

"Since the outbreak, sadly two positive Covid residents have passed away within the nursing home and these two deaths were reported to the Coroner. One resident sadly passed away in Portlaoise General Hospital," it said.

Last week it said 21 of cases of the virus were diagnosed in residents and 10 in members of staff.

There have been no positive cases since then.

A spokeswoman said last week: ”Since we had confirmed cases towards the end of last week, all family members were contacted and have been updated on a continuous basis.

“A Family Liaison Officer was appointed last evening at the nursing home and is engaging with relatives of residents at the home.

“All families have been contacted directly by telephone between last night and this morning and have been given status updates on the health, welfare and care of their relative.”

She said that in line with public health protocols and guidelines, residents who have tested positive for the virus are isolating in their rooms.

“We cannot comment on the status of these cases as they are personal health related matters.

“Our Director of Nursing is leading the care team at the nursing home and is working closely with public health to ensure appropriate measures are put in place to contain the virus.

“We would like to thank all our staff for their dedication, selfless efforts, and tireless work. We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support given by our lead inspector at HIQA.”

She said the nursing home remains fully operational but is closed to visitor and non-essential visitors in line with Level 3 government restrictions.

