Three price hikes to take affect overnight for petrol and diesel, household waste and hospitality

Three price hikes will take effect from midnight tonight for fuel, waste disposal and hospitality.

The increases signal an end to reduced taxes on motor fuel and VAT for the hospitality industry, which will overlap with new charges for unrecycled household waste.

For motorists, petrol excise rates will increase by 7c per litre while diesel prices will rise by 5c.

Meanwhile, agricultural diesel will go up by 1c.

The excise duty on fuel was originally reduced by 20c per litre of petrol and 15c per litre of diesel in March 2022 to combat soaring prices following the invasion of Ukraine.

While the excise increases from midnight, price rises at all pumps will not be immediate.

That is because the excise is charged on wholesale supplies of fuel, and it may be days for many forecourts to sell their existing fuel stock, purchased at the lower excise rate.

Separately, the 9pc VAT rate for the hospitality and tourism sector will expire at midnight and return to 13.5pc.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has described the move by the Government to increase the 9p VAT rate to 13pc as of midnight tonight as nonsensical and claimed it “will close the doors on many low margin restaurants, cafes and food led pubs across the State.”

The Chief Executive Restaurants Association of Ireland of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said: “The increase is wrong at a time when the country needs to reduce inflation, a VAT increase only adds to inflation. Government need to restore the 9pc VAT for food related hospitality businesses in Budget 2024 and we will be making the case for this when we meet with the Minister for Finance next week.”

This is coinciding with a new levy on household waste taking effect from September 1.

A new levy of €10 per tonne comes into effect and will apply to all municipal waste that is not recycled.

The levy aims to make it more expensive to get rid of unrecycled household and commercial waste to encourage recycling. A levy of €75 per tonne already applies if it goes to landfill and that charge is set to rise to €85 next month.

The new €10 charge will apply where it goes to incineration or has to be mechanically treated in some other way either in Ireland or abroad, meaning waste providers will increase prices to offset the impact.

Industry body, the Irish Waste Management Association (IWMA), have said it is up to individual waste-collection companies to decide whether to pass the cost on to consumers or take the hit themselves.

On Tuesday, the Irish Farmers Association called for the rise in excise duty on motor fuel to be “suspended indefinitely”.

Farm Business Chair Rose Mary McDonagh called on Minister for Finance Michael McGrath to reconsider the timing of this increase in excise duty and “announce an indefinite suspension immediately”.

“At a time of a cost-of-living crisis and stubbornly high inflation, it seems unconscionable that the Government would proceed with imposing further taxes on already stretched families as we approach the autumn and winter period,” she said.

Speaking at Leinster House on Tuesday, Mr McGrath said tonight's excise increase is already "locked in" and will be going ahead.

However, he said the further increase planned for the end of October will be considered as part of the budget talks.

Excise duty is being incrementally restored after it was cut last year. “As is always the case we’ll keep these matters under review particularly in the context of the Budget we have coming up now in six weeks’ time,” Mr McGrath said.