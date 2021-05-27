Three people to appear in court over disappearance of missing brothers found ‘safe and well’ in Tipperary

Three people have been charged in relation to the disappearance of missing Belfast brothers Fabricio and Patrick Hovarth who went missing from their Belfast home on May 14th.

Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his eight-year-old brother Fabricio, went missing from the north of the city almost two weeks ago.

The brothers were last seen getting into a black Ford Focus car at around 6pm in the Limestone Road area.

The missing brothers were found "safe and well” in Co. Tipperary on Wednesday morning.

Two women, aged in their 50s and 30s, and one man, aged in his 40s, have since been arrested and are due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning at 10.30am.

In a statement on Wednesday An Garda Síochána said:

"Patrick Horvath (5 years) and his brother Fabricio Horvath (8 years) were located safe and well in the Thurles area of Co. Tipperary yesterday afternoon, 25th May 2021.

"Patrick and Fabricio have since been returned safely to Northern Ireland”.