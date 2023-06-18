Three people taken to hospital after an assault in Slane

Three men were taken to hospital after an assault in Slane, Co Meath on Saturday night.

The attack happened on the grounds of a premises at around 11pm.

Two of the men were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and one was brought to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries

Two of the men are in their early 30s, while the third man in in his late 20s.

It is believed that two of the men suffered stab wounds in the incident.

In a statement gardai said they could confirm that they "attended an assault involving three men on the grounds of a premises in Slane, Co Meath on Saturday night, 17 June, 2023 at approximately 11pm.

"All three males were removed to hospital, two men to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda and one man to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.

"Investigations are ongoing"