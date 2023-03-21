A woman aged in her 20s, who was a passenger in a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Cork, has been taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the incident on the R600 at Coolcarron, Belgooly in County Cork at approximately 5:30pm yesterday.

Local diversions are in place while the R600 at Coolcarron remains closed to traffic. It is expected to remain closed for the morning.

Road-users are advised to take alternative routes where possible.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R600 at Coolcarron between 5pm and 5:40pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kinsale Garda Station on 021 4772302, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.