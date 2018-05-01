Three people injured in suspected hit-and-run near Dublin train station
GARDAI are investigating a suspected hit-and-run in which up to three people were injured this morning.
The incident happened near Coolmine train station, Blanchardstown in Dublin at approximately 9.30am.
It is understood that at least one of those injured is in a serious condition.
Two of those injured were pedestrians aged in their 20s and 50s. There are unconfirmed witness reports that the car mounted the footpath.
A car - a Seat with a 171-D registration - was found at a nearby pub, and gardai are at the scene.
One man has been arrested and is garda custody.
Online Editors