Three people in their 20s seriously injured in single vehicle collision

The road has been closed for a forensic examination by Garda (Niall Carson/PA)

Three people in their 20s are in serious condition after their car left the road and hit the corner of a house in the early hours of this morning.

At around 2am, at The Forge Cross, Castlemore, Tullow, Co Carlow the car left the road an the cross road of the Rathoe Road and Castlemore Road.

Gardaí attended the scene and three people were injured in the car. All three, aged in their 20s, were removed to St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny and are in a serious condition.

The road was closed for a technical examination to be carried out, and has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.15am this morning who witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage or who can assist Gardaí to contact Tullow Garda Station on 0599161122, The Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

