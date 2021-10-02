Three people in serious condition after car hits tree in Longford

A man and two teenagers are in a serious condition in hospital this morning after the car in which they were travelling struck a tree in Co Longford last night.

The single vehicle collision occurred in the Kilmore area of Toome, close to Granard town shortly before midnight.

Emergency services attended the scene with the three being taken to Cavan General Hospital and Tullamore's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to what have been described as 'serious' injuries.

One of the men is in his 30s while the two others are in their teens, it is understood.

One teenager has been transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for further treatment.

He has this lunchtime been transferred for further treatment to what have been described as non life-threatening injuries.

The road itself remains closed this morning pending a full examination by Garda Forensic Colliision Investigation officers.

Local diversions are currently in place as investigations continue into the circumstances of last night's incident.