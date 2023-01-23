Three people have been hospitalised following a public order incident at a refugee centre in west Dublin.

Several garda units including members of the armed support unit attended the facility at the CityWest campus this evening.

Emergency services were alerted at around 6.30pm with video footage of inside the premises showing a number of males fighting and objects being thrown.

A Garda presence remains at the scene while enquiries into the incident are continuing.

At this stage no arrests have been made, gardai confirmed in a statement to Independent.ie.

A garda spokesman said: "At approximately 6:30pm this evening Gardaí were alerted to a public order incident at International Protection Accommodation in City West, following a disturbance involving a group of males.

"Three people were taken from the scene to hospital for assessment and treatment to minor injuries.

"Gardaí remain at the scene and no arrests have been reported at this time."

Refugees from a number of different countries are currently being housed at the west Dublin facility.

Recently the Minister for Integration, Roderic O'Gorman, said that it was likely to close to new arrivals in a matter of days due to issues with accommodating more numbers.