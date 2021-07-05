Three people were hospitalised when the car they were travelling in was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Donegal on Sunday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision at Dunmore in Carrigans, Co Donegal, on Sunday evening at 7pm.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, and two passengers were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

The road was closed earlier today to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses and road users (who may have camera footage) that were travelling in the area between 6.55pm and 7.05pm, to come forward to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 74 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.