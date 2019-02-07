News Irish News

Thursday 7 February 2019

Three people arrested in connection to murder of Michael Keogh released without charge

Michael Keogh. Picture: Facebook
Michael Keogh. Picture: Facebook
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Three people who were arrested in connection to the murder of Michael Keogh in 2017 have been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News