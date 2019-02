Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Michael Keogh in 2017.

Three people arrested in connection to murder of Michael Keogh

Gardai today arrested two men (40s) and a woman (30s) for the murder which occurred on May 31, 2017 at Sheridan Court, Dublin 1.

One man and one woman are detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice, 2007. The second man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Online Editors