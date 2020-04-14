Three people arrested and two firearms seized after car fails to stop at Covid-19 checkpoint

​Gardai have recovered two firearms and made a number of arrests after a car failed to stop at a Covid-19 checkpoint in the early hours of this morning.

Two men and one woman are in custody while a large quantity of suspected drugs were also recovered during the incident in Dublin.

Members of the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) Roads Policing Unit, based at Dublin Castle, were conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint along the quays at around 4.30am when a suspicious car approached.

The vehicle was signalled to pull over but failed to do so and sped away from the checkpoint.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed along Essex Quay and a bag was seen being flung by an occupant of the car into the River Liffey. The three people in the car, two males and a female, were later arrested.

Divers attached of the sub-aqua unit were called in to carry out a search for the bag and when it was recovered two suspected hand guns and a large quantity of drugs were recovered.

The weapons are being sent for ballistics examination and the drugs for analysis.

The three suspects are currently being held at separate garda stations in the south-inner city.

