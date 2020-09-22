Three passengers at Dublin Airport ingested €245,000 worth of cocaine

A man and a woman have been charged and another man is in custody after gardai seized €245k worth of cocaine at Dublin Airport on Sunday.

The three passengers, all aged in their 20s, were detained by customs officers on suspicion of drug trafficking at approximately 7:50pm after they had arrived on a flight from mainland Europe earlier that day.

The passengers allegedly had ingested a combined approximate 280 pellets of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) worth €245,000.

They were arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station detained under drug trafficking legislation.

One of the arrested men and the woman have since been charged in relation to this incident and they are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today at 10:30am.

