Ukrainian nationals seeking refuge in Ireland fan avail of three new city centre hubs that will streamline the provision of State supports for them, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has announced.

Two of the centres in Dublin and Cork will be open from Friday and throughout the Bank Holiday weekend, while a third hub will open in Limerick next week.

The Ukraine Support Centre hubs, located on Cork Street in Dublin 8 and Hanover Quay in Cork city, will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9:15am to 3pm while from Monday 21, they will open from 9.15am to 5pm.

The centres will assist Ukrainians in obtaining PPS Numbers, availing of Social Welfare income supports, and receiving referrals to other State services.

They are separate from the Dublin airport hub for Ukrainian refugees that opened at the Dublin Airport last week.

Volunteers from the Citizens Information Service will also be on hand to answer general questions while community welfare officers will also be available to assist with applications for financial support. Interpretation services will also be available at the centres.

Announcing the opening of the new hubs, Ms Humphreys said: “These dedicated hubs in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will ensure that Ukrainian families and individuals who have fled this terrible war can get the supports they need as quickly as possible.

"My officials are present in these new centres, as well as our Intreo Centres, to assist the Ukrainian people in obtaining the likes of a PPS Number – which is a crucial first step to accessing different services offered by the State.”

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, more than 5,000 PPS numbers have been allocated to Ukrainians fleeing their homeland, she said, adding families and individuals have also received benefits such as Supplementary Welfare Allowances (SWA) so they can buy essentials like clothing.

“I want the people of Ukraine to know that my department is here to help and support you in every way we can,” she said..

“Teams of staff from my department and the Department of Justice will be working over the Bank Holiday period - on Friday and Saturday - to assist the people from Ukraine arriving into Ireland with their immediate needs.”

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said close to 7,300 Ukrainian refugees have arrived here since her department lifted the visa requirement on February 25.

“The Temporary Protection Directive has been activated at EU level, for the first time, to grant temporary protection to displaced persons from Ukraine. We have already granted temporary protection to more than 3,000 people, primarily through our reception facility at Dublin Airport. Staff from my department are on site at the airport from 8:00am to 3:00pm each day to ensure we are meeting all arrivals.”

The Temporary Protection Directive gives Ukrainians fleeing their home legal permission to reside in Ireland for one year, which may be extended beyond that.

Ms McEntree added: “The new hubs being announced by Minister Humphreys and I today, provide new dedicated locations where we can ensure everyone entering the State, no matter which port of entry they arrive at, has an opportunity to receive their temporary permission letter, their PPS number and income supports.”

“I will continue to work with my EU counterparts on any further EU-wide measures that might be needed to assist those fleeing Ukraine. Given the very extreme pressures being faced by Moldova in the current circumstances, we have also agreed, as part of an EU response, to offer to accept from Moldova up to 500 people who have fled the war in Ukraine.”

Along with the dedicated hub at Dublin Airport, refugees arriving in Ireland by sea will be greeted by officials from the Department of Justice at Rosslare Port where they will help them apply for PPS numbers and other supports.

Refugees can also apply for supports at any Intreo Centre nationwide.