Three men suspected of being part of organised burglary and car theft gang arrested in Dublin

Three men suspected of being members of an organised crime group responsible for a number of burglaries and car thefts nationwide in recent weeks have been arrested at a location in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

The men are suspected of carrying out burglaries and car thefts in Dublin, the eastern region and in the north west in recent weeks, gardaí said.

The men, two in their 30s and one in his late teens, are currently detained at a garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The arrests are a result of an ongoing intelligence-led operation, led by the Garda Eastern region and involving units attached to the DMR, Eastern Region and National Units.

A vehicle has also been seized and will be subject to forensic examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

On This Day In History - July 18th