Gardaí are at the scene of a shooting incident that left three men seriously injured this morning.

Three men seriously injured, suspect on-the-run following early morning shooting at Bray Boxing Club

The incident took place at the Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour, Bray, Co Wicklow.

The incident happened at about 6.55am when a gunman entered the club and fired a number of shots. Three men are believed to have seriously injured - one is understood to be in a critical condition.

Scene of shooting at Bray Boxing Club (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

The suspect left the scene in a white or silver van, possibly Ford make and bearing British number plates. Garda helicopter is now circling over Bray and the surrounding areas this morning.

Scene of shooting at Bray Boxing Club (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

The boxing club is where Ireland's Olympic, European and World champion Katie Taylor trained. The club was set up by her father Peter Taylor and was also home to former Irish champion Adam Nolan. The €300,000 state-of-the-art facility was opened in February 2014.

Scene of shooting at Bray Boxing Club (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

A local at the scene told Independent.ie that the reaction locally is "one of shock" this morning. "I could see the guards, ambulances here. Then someone told me there was a shooting. Someone said it was three young guys," he said.

The re-vamped Bray Boxing Club which was officially opened in January 2014. Pic Steve Humphreys

"There was a lot of activity here with the guards when I came down. This kind of thing hasn't happened before.

"It's a quiet place, the guys train here and are always running up and down the pier.

"It's a positive and happy place. I don't know what the story is. "I'm sure everyone is wondering.

"The reaction here is just one of shock. "It gives Bray a bad name, we don't need it, everyone has the same feeling about it."

Another local said the area is "usually very quiet". He said the club is "evidently very good". Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow/East Carlow John Brady said; "I just got the news, I was getting phonecalls and different people were ringing me. "I'm just in shock. The club here is a fantastic club. It has a huge appeal to people right across Bray.

"People come here first thing in the morning and work out before they head to work. "Local people are in shock by all account," he continued. "These people were just shot while doing a morning workout.

"It's way too early to speculate [what's going on]." Meanwhile Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan appealed for anybody with information to contact gardaí. Speaking on RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland, he said; "I know that gardaí are actively engaged on the scene.

"I would appeal to anyone in the area with information to contact local gardaí in Bray or indeed in any garda station." Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300.

Online Editors