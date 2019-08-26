Three men fight for life after weekend attacks

Three men are fighting for their lives after separate attacks in two counties over the weekend.

Gardaí in Dublin and Meath are investigating the assaults, which left all three men in a critical condition with serious head injuries. Two of the assaults happened in Tallaght, while the other was carried out in Navan.

A man aged in his early 30s was discovered injured in the Cloonmore area of Tallaght at around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon.

He was brought to Tallaght University Hospital where he has been placed in an induced coma.

Gardaí are investigating if the man was attacked with a weapon, possibly a lump of timber, which caused a bleed to the brain and a punctured lung.

No arrests have yet been made but it is understood that detectives have identified a suspect.

It is not believed the assault is linked to an attack in the Killinarden area of Tallaght the night before.

In that case, a 34-year-old man, who has been named locally as Vincent Parsons, was discovered with serious head injuries in Killinarden.

He was unconscious and covered in blood when he was found by a member of the public.

Gardaí arrived and rushed the injured man, who lives in Clondalkin, to Tallaght Hospital in their patrol car.

Last night, Mr Parsons was in a critical condition.

Detectives have identified a suspect and are following a definite line of inquiry. While no arrests have been made, it is understood officers have taken a statement from a suspect.

Sources said Mr Parsons had been involved in an altercation at a pub prior to the assault. It is being investigated whether this incident is linked to the assault.

In an unrelated incident, a man (21) remains in a critical condition after an incident on Saturday morning. Gardaí Navan were alerted about 3am.

When they arrived at the scene on Watergate Street in the town they discovered the man lying on the ground in a serious condition.

He was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

As part of their investigation, gardaí arrested a 22-year-old man in Meath yesterday. He was released without charge yesterday evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

