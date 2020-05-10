Three men due in court in connection with aggravated burglary in Dublin

THREE men have been charged in connection with a burglary during which a man was assaulted in Dublin on Sunday morning.

The aggravated burglary happened at a house in the Citywest area of Tallaght at around 11am.

A garda spokesman said: "The three men forced their way into the house and assaulted a man, aged in his 20s.

"They were reportedly armed with a knuckle duster and a knife.

"The three men were arrested near the scene a short time later and taken to Tallaght Garda Station detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984."

The three men, who are all aged in their 20s, have been charged in relation to this incident and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am on Monday.

Online Editors