Three men charged with violent disorder after incident on Dublin’s South William Street

Three men have been charged with violent disorder after an incident on South William Street in Dublin on Thursday night.

The men appeared before Dublin District Court this afternoon and were charged with Violent Disorder under the Public Order Acts.

They were remanded in custody following the hearing.

The men charged were 18, 20 and 23 years of age.

Video footage of the incident circulated on social media this morning.

A restaurant staff worker was injured and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St James's Hospital.

Gardai attended the scene and the three men were arrested and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station.